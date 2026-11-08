Woman slashed on Bronx subway platform at 167th Street station

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The Brief A 24-year-old woman was slashed on the head, face and hands on a southbound subway platform in the Bronx. The attack happened after a verbal dispute between the victim and two unidentified people. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.



A 24-year-old woman was slashed multiple times during a verbal dispute on a subway platform in the Bronx on Friday evening, according to authorities.

What we know:

The assault happened around 5:35 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the 167th Street subway station.

According to police, the victim was on the southbound 4 train platform when she got into a verbal dispute with two people. The two individuals then pulled out an unknown sharp object and slashed her across the head, face and hands.

The individuals then fled in an unknown direction.

Investigators say the victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln and is listed in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victim and suspects have not been released at this time.

What you can do:

Police are investigating the incident, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or who recognizes the individuals to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).