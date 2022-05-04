Woman shot, killed inside Queens home

The NYPD is investigating after a woman was shot and killed inside of a home in Queens.

Authorities say that a 51-year-old woman was shot in the head and killed inside of a home on 109th Avenue in Ozone Park just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects fled in a dark vehicle, according to police.

The NYPD says no arrests have been made, but a man was taken into custody and is being questioned in connection to the killing.

Nearby residents said that the neighborhood was usually quiet and that the home's residents moved in less than five years ago.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.