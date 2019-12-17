Woman killed by falling debris in Times Square

article

A woman who was walking in the Times Square area was killed Tuesday morning during a partial building collapse.

Erica Tishman, 60, was walking along 49th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues at about 10:45 a.m. when part of the facade of a building came crashing down.

Tishman had a head injury and was unconscious and unresponsive when officers found her, police said. She died at the scene.

Tishman was a noted architect and a vice president with Zubatkin Owner Representation, a project management firm in Manhattan, the New York Post reported.

She had degrees from Princeton and Harvard and was a registered architect in New York and New Jersey, according to her company bio.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The incident happened on a rainy morning in an area busy with tourists and office workers.

The street remained closed off for hours after the accident.