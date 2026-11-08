Woman dies after falling from moving car and being struck on BQE: NYPD

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The Brief A 37-year-old woman died early Sunday after falling out of the rear seat of a moving Toyota Highlander on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, according to police. Investigators say a second driver traveling westbound in a Hyundai Elantra struck the woman. Both drivers stayed at the scene, and no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.



A 37-year-old woman died early Sunday morning after opening the door of a moving car, falling out of the car and being struck by another car on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, according to authorities.

What we know:

Officers responded to a 911 call around 2:26 a.m. for an accident on the westbound lanes of the BQE approaching Exit 28.

According to police, a 33-year-old man was driving a Toyota Highlander westbound when the 37-year-old woman, who was sitting in the rear seat, opened the car door and fell out of the moving vehicle.

A 29-year-old man driving a Hyundai Elantra westbound then struck the woman. The two vehicles did not crash into each other.

Paramedics responded to the highway and pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Investigators say both drivers remained at the scene following the incident.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

The circumstances surrounding why the woman opened the door remain under investigation by the NYPD.