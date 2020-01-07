Woman and child hit in Queens

A woman and a child were hit by a vehicle in Corona, Queens on Tuesday morning. It happened shortly before 7 a.m. at 57th Ave. near 97th Street.

FOX 5 News reported that the victims were moved into two ambulances. Their conditions were unknown.

A truck was at the scene between police and fire vehicles but it was unclear if it was involved in the accident.

Police were closing off streets in the area to investigate. No other details were immediately available.