NOAA weather predictions: What to expect this winter

article

Winter is coming, weather you like it or not.

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center will release its annual winter forecast Thursday morning.

The report will include weather predictions for meteorological winter: December, January and February.

Last month, NOAA released its latest El Niño discussion , which showed a 95% chance of the phenomenon hanging on through winter and a 71% chance of it being strong.

Warming sea surface temperatures in the Pacific have only strengthened the current El Niño climate pattern.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 27: People walk across the Brooklyn Bridge during a storm. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The tri-state area has seen its fair share of wet and breezy weather this year compared to last year – which could mean less snow.

The forecast will only predict abnormal temperatures (above or below), and that seems to be likely based on previous reports.

What is El Nino?

Warming sea surface temperatures in the central-east equatorial Pacific led to the formation of this El Niño climate pattern. The warming can have significant impacts on global weather

Some have dubbed El Niño to be the world’s ultimate "master weather-maker" as its influences impact everything from animal migrations to the number of billion-dollar disasters reported around the globe.

What will El Nino mean for the tri-state?

In strong El Niño years, the Northeast and New England tend to experience average conditions which vary each year.