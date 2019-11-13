Video shows lone officer surrounded by bikers, ATV riders

Video shared online shows a police officer being circled by motorcyclists and ATV riders after the officer tried to pull over a man on a bike at a Bronx gas station.

The officer stands his ground as he takes out a Taser and yells 'come get it.'

Video of the western movie-style standoff was posted to the NY Daily News website, but it was not clear when the incident occurred.

A dirt bike is seen in the nearly two-minute clip resting on the ground of the gas station in Hunts Point next to the cop car.

Four uniformed officers are seen running towards the lone officer.

A man tries to get on the bike but runs off as the officer realizes what's happening and darts toward him.

Earlier this year, video went viral of officers being harassed by civilians by throwing water on them.