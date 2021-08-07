Fatalities reported after plane crashes in Victoria, Minnesota

The sheriff's office says there were no survivors aboard a plane that crashed in Victoria, striking a house Saturday evening.

The crash has closed Highway 5 near Rose Street throughout the evening as authorities investigated the crash site.

Photos show the plane wreckage in Victoria, Minn. (Lexi Eileen)

According to the FAA, the single-engine plane took off from the Alexandria Municipal Airport and was set to land at Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie when it went down at 5:40 p.m. and crashed into a vacant lot and a home.

It's unclear how many people were in the plane, but deputies say everyone on board was killed. No one on the ground was injured. Investigators from NTSB say the plane involved is a Mooney M20M aircraft.

NTSB is now working to determine exactly what caused the crash. The Carver County sheriff says there is debris in two spots, at the site along Highway 5 and then at an area to the south.

"It's a tragic event for the friends and family, and everyone involved," said Sheriff Jason Kamerud.

Video from a neighbor's home security camera shows the plane hitting the ground before exploding into flames in the vacant lot and skidding towards the home. The video also shows people running to help after the crash.

Deputies are asking members of the public to avoid the area as the investigation is underway. Highway 5 reopened Sunday morning.