Video: Man randomly shoves woman into subway car in Brooklyn

The NYPD is searching for a man caught on video randomly shoving a woman into a subway car at the DeKalb Avenue station on Wednesday evening.

After the incident took place, the suspect jumped onto the subway tracks and ran away.

The NYPD is currently trying to locate Isaiah Thompson, a man who was arrested in May for riding the back of subway trains and pulling the emergency brakes two separate times.

“Enough is enough,” said MTA NYC Transit President Andy Byford. “This individual is a criminal and it’s unacceptable that he be allowed to continue to create mayhem on the subways, mayhem he admits is deliberate, that puts riders’ and MTA employees’ lives at risk. He should be banned from the system – period.”