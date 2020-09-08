Two arrested in double stabbing in Point Pleasant Beach

article

Police in Point Pleasant Beach arrested two people Monday in relation to a double stabbing earlier in the afternoon.

The police department said officers responded to a call for a fight at Jenkinson's Beach and found two men with stab wounds. They were taken Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. The extent of their injuries was not clear.

The police department said it had two men in custody and there was no threat to the public. Police were still investigating and said more information will be provided at a later date.

Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kinetra took to Facebook to laud the arrests by his officers.

"The Chief of Police will be issuing a statement on the incident at Jenkinsons Beach later this evening. Thanks to the quick and heroic work of our brave officers, the suspect is now in custody and there is no further threat to the public. Thank you as well to the lifeguards and first aid teams that responded equally as quickly.

Considering the tragic events of the past hour, I certainly hope Jenkinsons will finally see the light and drop their counterproductive lawsuit that undermines our ability to protect residents and visitors alike. We should be working together as one on this front. This cannot stand in Point Pleasant Beach."

Jenkinson's filed a lawsuit against the town saying it did not have the authority to prohibit people 21 years old and over from drinking on the beach because the beach is private property.