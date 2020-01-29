Trump impeachment trial: Senators submit written questions for legal teams

In a striking shift from President Donald Trump's claims of “perfect” dealings with Ukraine, his defenders asserted Wednesday at his Senate trial that a trade of U.S. military aid for political favors — even if proven — could not be grounds for his impeachment.

Trump's defense spotlighted retired professor Alan Dershowitz, a member of their team who said that every politician conflates his own interest with the public interest. Therefore, he declared, "it cannot be impeachable.”

The Republicans are still hoping to wind up the impeachment trial with a rapid acquittal. Democrats are pressing hard for the Senate to call additional witnesses, especially Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton. Bolton's forthcoming book contends he personally heard Trump say he wanted military aid withheld from Ukraine until it agreed to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden — the abuse of power charge that is the first article of impeachment.

As Chief Justice John Roberts fielded queries in an unusual question-and-answer session, Texas Republican Ted Cruz asked, Does it matter if there was a quid pro quo?

Simply, no, declared Dershowitz, who said that many politicians equate their reelection with the public good.

“That's why it's so dangerous to try to psychoanalyze a president,” he said.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democrat leading the House prosecutors, appeared stunned.

“All quid pro quos are not the same," he retorted. Some might be acceptable some not. “And you don't need to be a mind reader to figure out which is which. For one thing, you can ask John Bolton."

With voting on witnesses later this week, Democrats, amid the backdrop of protesters swarming the Capitol, are making a last-ditch push to sway Republicans to call Bolton and other witnesses to appear for testimony and ensure a “fair trial."

Trump faces charges from the House that he abused his power like no other president, jeopardizing Ukraine and U.S.-Ukraine relations by using the military aid as leverage while the vulnerable ally battled Russia. The second article of impeachment says Trump then obstructed the House probe in a way that threatened the nation's three-branch system of checks and balances.

The two days set aside for questions, Wednesday and Thursday,are are allowing each side to grill the House Democrats prosecuting the case and the Republican president's defense team.

Dozens of questions were asked and answered in rapid-fire fashion on Wednesday, with senators under orders to sit silently without comment, submitting their questions in writing.

Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer asked whether the Senate could really render a fair verdict without hearing from Bolton or acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, both potential eye witnesses to Trump's actions.

“Don’t wait for the book. Don’t wait ’til March 17, when it is in black and white to find out the answer to your question,” Schiff told the Senate.

That publication date is now in doubt. The White House on Wednesday released a letter to Bolton's attorney objecting to “significant amounts of classified information" in the manuscript, including at the top secret level. Bolton and his attorney have insisted that the book does not contain any classified information.

The White House action could delay the book's publication if Bolton, who resigned last September — Trump says he was fired — is forced to revise his draft.

GOP senators have been sternly warned by party leaders that calling Bolton as a witness could entangle the trial in lengthy legal battles and delay Trump's expected acquittal.

White House attorney Pat Philibin made exactly that case in his response to the Democrats' first question: “This institution will effectively be paralyzed for months on end,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell huddled privately with senators for a third consecutive day, acknowledging he didn't yet have the votes to brush back Democratic demands for witnesses now that revelations from Bolton have roiled the trial.

Republican ideas for dealing with Bolton and his book were fizzling almost as soon as they arose — among them, a witness “swap” with Democrats or issuing a subpoena for Bolton's manuscript.

Bolton writes in a forthcoming book that Trump told him he wanted to withhold military aid from Ukraine until it helped with investigations into Democratic rival Joe Biden. That assertion, if true, would undercut a key defense argument and go to the heart of one of the two articles of impeachment against the president.

“I think Bolton probably has something to offer us," said Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska. She met privately Wednesday with McConnell.

Trump disagreed in a tweet Wednesday in which he complained that Bolton, after he left the White House, “goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book. All Classified National Security.”

The uncertainty about witnesses arises days before crucial votes on the issue. In a Senate split 53-47 in favor of Republicans, at least four GOP senators must join all Democrats to reach the 51 votes required to call witnesses, decide whom to call or do nearly anything else in the trial.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Main tried to give fresh momentum to a one-for-one witness deal saying it's “very important that there be fairness, that each side be able to select a witness or two.” But Democrats dismissed those offers, especially as Republicans want to draw Joe Biden's son, Hunter, deeper into the proceedings.

“It's irrelevant. It's a distraction,” said Schumer.

Collins, Murkowski and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney signaled an interest in calling Bolton or other witnesses and questions and answers at times appeared directed directly at them.

Schiff’s response to Dershowitz focused on one particular senator: He asked his audience to imagine what would have happened if then-President Barack Obama asked the Russians to dig up dirt on then-candidate Romney, the GOP’s 2012 presidential nominee?

He warned them to consider the fallout — any president “can ask for an investigation of you.”

Far from voiding the last election, Schiff said, impeachment is protecting the next one, in 2020, from any future Trump efforts to ask foreign governments to intervene.

One person watching from the sidelines Wednesday was Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who arrived at the Capitol saying, “I want to testify." Parnas, who has turned over evidence for the proceedings, cannot enter the Senate with his court-ordered electronic-tracking device.

Most Republican senators don't want to call Bolton and most Democrats would rather avoid dragging the Bidens further into the impeachment proceedings. The Bidens were a focus of defense arguments though no evidence of wrongdoing has emerged.

As the Senate impeachment trial grinds toward a climax, it remains unclear how three Democrats will vote on whether to toss President Donald Trump from office.

Sens. Doug Jones of Alabama, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona are all question marks.

Unlike a quartet of wavering Republicans who could put Trump in peril as lawmakers decide whether to call witnesses and extend the proceedings, the three Democrats' votes on whether to acquit him won't likely affect the trial's outcome. It seems certain that the GOP-run Senate will lack the 67 votes needed to remove Trump from office, no matter what the trio does.

But the Democrats' decisions will color their political careers and this year's presidential campaign. If one or more of them votes to acquit Trump — even voting against one article of impeachment while supporting the other, which many consider likely — it could alienate some Democratic voters, mark their legacies and let Trump spend his reelection campaign asserting that he was cleared by a bipartisan vote.

On the other hand, with Republicans now controlling the Senate 53-47, many Democrats aren't willing to criticize moderates from swing states for voting in ways that will protect their political futures. All three wavering Democrats come from states Trump won in 2016 and where Democrats struggle to win elections.

“They have reputations for being independent actors,” said Democratic pollster Mark Mellman. “I think that's what they'll do here.”

“That's very tough terrain," Democratic pollster Celinda Lake said of their states. “They're all people who'll need Republican or independent votes to win, so I'm sure they're thinking about that."

The three Democrats are expected to back their party's effort to call witnesses, particularly John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser. But with just four Republicans now seen as possible votes for witnesses — and even that appears to be a tough climb — opposition to witnesses by even one Democrat would probably kill that effort and infuriate the party.

“Anyone who votes against hearing the evidence, witnesses and documents will be judged harshly by history," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who pointed out that he wasn't singling out members of a particular party. “They will be haunted by history.”

Trump all but taunted the Democrats on Twitter on Wednesday.

“There is much talk that certain Democrats are going to be voting with Republicans on the Impeachment Hoax, so that the Senate can get back to the business of taking care of the American people. Sorry, but Cryin’ Chuck Schumer will never let that happen!” Trump tweeted, referring to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Asked what he'd tell his undecided colleagues, Schumer said, “The only message I have is listen to the arguments carefully and make your own decision of conscience.”

Jones, 65, the only one of the three facing reelection this November, is running in a deep-red state and faces the greatest career risk. Voting to convict Trump could make it harder for him to pick off some Republican voters, while voting to acquit him could anger the Democrats whose votes, contributions and volunteering he'll need to win.

Jones was noncommittal Wednesday about the outcome of the case, saying he wanted to evaluate all the evidence.

“Am I leaning? Sure, but I ain’t going to tell you,” he told reporters. "What I want to do is hear the evidence, and I think that a more compelling case has been made for witnesses.”

Manchin told West Virginia reporters Wednesday that while he wants to hear witnesses, he's undecided about whether to acquit Trump.

He said the impeachment article alleging that Trump obstructed Congress by refusing to provide documents or White House witnesses was “the weakest" of the two charges. But he said the charge that Trump had abused power by pressuring Ukraine to provide dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential hopeful, was “very serious."

Manchin, 72, is a former governor and household name in a state where Trump is enormously popular. Now in his 10th year in the Senate and reelected to a six-year term in 2018, it is unclear whether he will run again for public office.

As the trial began, Sinema released a statement that shed no light on her views.

“I will treat this process with the gravity and impartiality that our oaths demand and will not comment on the proceedings or facts until the trial concludes,” she said.

Sinema, 43, has been in the Senate for just a year but has already cut an unusual profile. Her start in Arizona Democratic politics came on the party’s left wing, but she’ has tried to carve a more moderate profile in the Senate. It was the first winning Democratic Senate campaign in Arizona in three decades.