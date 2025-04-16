Trump administration pushes DOJ to investigate NY AG Letitia James

The Federal Housing Finance Agency has referred New York Attorney General Letitia James to the Justice Department for potential federal prosecution, alleging mortgage fraud. The claims include misrepresentation of primary residence and property details. James' office denies any wrongdoing, framing the move as politically motivated.

What we know:

The Federal Housing Finance Agency has made a criminal referral to the U.S. Department of Justice alleging that New York Attorney General Letitia James engaged in mortgage fraud. The agency claims James falsified records to obtain home loans, including listing a Virginia property as her primary residence in 2023.

As New York's top legal officer, James is required by law to reside primarily in the state of New York. The FHFA also alleges that she misrepresented a Brooklyn building as having four units instead of five and that she falsely listed her father as her husband on documentation related to property purchases in 1983 and 2000.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The backstory:

The allegations against Attorney General James come just months after she won a civil fraud case against former President Donald Trump, in which he was found to have overvalued his real estate properties to secure better financial terms. Trump is appealing that verdict.

Now, with James under scrutiny for allegedly similar conduct, the legal tides may be shifting in a new direction.

What they're saying:

In a statement, James' office responded to the allegations: "Attorney General James is focused every single day on protecting New Yorkers, especially as this administration weaponizes the federal government against the rule of law and the Constitution. She will not be intimidated by bullies – no matter who they are."

What's next:

This criminal referral was issued on the same day that Attorney General James confirmed her office is investigating whether the Trump administration engaged in insider trading related to last week’s 90-day tariff pause. The Justice Department has not yet announced whether it will pursue charges.