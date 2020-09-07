Tropical Storm Paulette forms, Tropical Depression 18 expected to strengthen into tropical storm as well

FOX 35 is monitoring Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Depression 18, which is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm, as they move west through the Atlantic.

Tropical Depression 17 strengthened into Tropical Storm Paulette on Monday morning. It is currently located well into the Atlantic and is moving west-northwest at 3 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). It is expected to gain speed as it moves through the ocean.

They also said Paulette has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected.

There is another tropical depression in the Atlantic, right off of the coast of Africa. This one is also moving west but near 10 mph, the NHC confirmed.

It reportedly has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm on Monday. It will impact the Cabo Verde Islands and a tropical storm warning is in effect there.

If it does form, it will be called Tropical Storm Rene. Current forecast models show it becoming a hurricane but will be located far away from the United States.

So far, 16 named storms have formed during the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. If all 26 names are used, the letters of the Greek alphabet will be used.

The last time the Greek alphabet was used in the Atlantic was in 2005, the year of Hurricane Katrina. With a total of 27 storms that year, the first six letters of the Greek alphabet were used: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon and Zeta.

