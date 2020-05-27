Tropical Storm Bertha forms near coast of South Carolina

article

We now have our second named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season -- and the season hasn't even officially begun.

The National Hurricane Center says that Tropical Storm Bertha formed near the coast of South Carolina. The system is located about 30 miles east-southeast of Charleston.

Maximum sustained winds are clocked at 45 mph and Bertha is moving northwest at 9 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The coast of South Carolina from Edisto Beach to South Santee River.

Bertha is not expected to affect Florida as it moves away from the state.

All eyes are on the weather as the first manned launch in nearly a decade is set for liftoff on Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Center at 4:33 p.m. There is currently a 60% chance of favorable weather for liftoff.

