Bronx triple shooting leaves 2 boys injured and a woman dead inside apartment

A woman and two boys were shot multiple times inside a Bronx apartment Saturday morning, according to police.

Police found a 40-year-old woman shot multiple times, a 16-year-old boy, and an 8-year-old boy shot once inside the apartment around 5:00 a.m.

Rosvin Castillo Mejia, 37, was arrested in the Bronx later in the afternoon after police concluded their search.

Mejia is believed to be related to the woman and or the children.

He is being charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she later passed away from her injuries.

The boys are currently in stable condition.

The motive of the shooting is still unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.