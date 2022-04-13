Trio of Bronx shootings leave 3 dead

The epidemic of gun violence plaguing the streets of New York City struck again in the Bronx Wednesday night, with three people shot in just three hours, only a short time after the shocking mass shooting on the subway in Brooklyn.

The first shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. in the West Farms section. When police arrived, they found three men shot.

22-year-old Wayne Goodwin was taken to Saint Barnabas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Just an hour later, a gunman shot and killed a woman in Concourse Village.

Authorities say the 23-year-old victim was in her car when she was shot, and it is unclear if she was the intended target.

Finally, just after 10 p.m., four people were shot in the Allerton section.

All of the victims were taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where 21-year-old Jessie Bynum was pronounced dead.

So far, there are no arrests in any of the three incidents.