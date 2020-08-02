Tri-state area in ‘cone of concern’ as Tropical Storm Isaias lashes Florida

While Isaias failed to grow stronger than a tropical storm as it struck Florida on Sunday, the tri-state area is still in the storm’s cone of concern as it is expected to continue its path up along the East Coast, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and dangerous marine conditions to the area.

According to the National Weather Service, periods of moderate to heavy rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Isaias are possible Monday night into Wednesday morning, with the heaviest rainfall likely Tuesday night.

The storm is expected to weaken further as it travels along the U.S.’s eastern seaboard, but there is still uncertainty in regards to its track, timing, and where the heaviest rainfall will be.

By the time the storm reaches the tri-state area, Isaias’ winds should have weakened to roughly 50-70 mph.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced during a conference call Friday that the state is taking all the necessary precautions ahead of Isaias' arrival.

“We have the emergency command center up and are talking to local governments, the state agencies are getting deployed looking for a possible situation early-mid next week,” Cuomo said.

Local utility companies are also bracing for the storm in our area, and are suggesting that people have radios, flashlights, batteries and non-perishable food and water on hand, along with charging your phones and other devices and having an evacuation plan in place, just in case of an emergency.

“Hurricane Isaias may arrive on the heels of other storms that have saturated the ground, making it easier for trees to be uprooted and bring down power lines. We’re preparing and closely monitoring the storm path,” said Jack Bridges, PSE&G’s vice president for Electric Operations. “We have crews available to respond to any service interruptions that may occur and we encourage customers to contact us immediately should they experience an outage.”

Isaias already has caused destruction in the Caribbean: On Thursday, before it became a hurricane, it uprooted trees, destroyed crops and homes and caused widespread flooding and small landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. One man died in the Dominican Republic. In Puerto Rico, the National Guard rescued at least 35 people from floods that swept away one woman, whose body was recovered Saturday.

Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday.

With the Associated Press.