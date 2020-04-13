Tornado Watch in parts of New Jersey

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren, New Jersey.

The watch is in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday.

The watch means the conditions could be favorable for the development of a tornado. It does not mean a tornado is imminent.

High Wind Warning was already posted for much of the New York City region until 7 p.m. on Monday.

Gusts of 60 to 70 miles per hour are possible as a front moves through the area. Winds from the South could be sustained at 25 to 40 mph.

The most damaging winds were expected from late morning into the afternoon.

Damaging winds can blow down power lines and trees. Expect widespread power outages. Travel can be very dangerous, especially across bridges.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

The front could also bring thunderstorms. Rainfall in many areas could reach up to four inches in some areas on Monday.

