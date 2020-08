UPDATE: TORNADO WARNINGS HAVE EXPIRED

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Pine Lake Park, Crestwood Village, Barnegat, Toms River, Lakewood, Beachwood until 11:30 AM.

Tornadoes can cause flying debris, turn unsecured objects into projectiles, and cause power outages.

A previous warning for Atlantic City, Brigantine, Mystic Island, Smithville, Tuckerton has expired.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.