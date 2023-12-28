Toll hike set to hit NYS Thruway on January 1

The New York State Thruway Authority hasn’t increased tolls in over a decade, but that will change in 2024.

For the first time in 14 years, tolls will increase by 5% for EZ-pass users and another 5% by 2027. It will cost even more for those without an EZ-Pass.

"Everything gets more expensive. Nothing goes down. You pay more for a loaf of bread, gallon of milk. That’s just the way life is," said one driver who spoke with FOX 5 NY.

Those who commute across the Mario Cuomo Bridge will also see a 50-cent jump in toll prices, from $5.75 to $6.25, and will increase $1.50 in 2027, to $7.75.

The New York State Thruway is about 570 miles long, stretching from the Pennsylvania border near Western New York to New York City up to the Massachusetts border. The Thruway Authority says the reason it’s hiking toll fares is to maintain the highway, since the Thruway does not receive funding from federal or state tax dollars.