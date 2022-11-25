Things to do this weekend across the New York City area

From ginger bread houses to Christmas carols, here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend across New Jersey and New York City:

SATURDAY NIGHT: Celebrate Asian culture at the MetaMoon Festival at the Barclay's Center with a local vendor food crawl, and performances by Lay Zhang and more.

STARTING SATURDAY: See the world's largest gingerbread village right in Manhattan. Experience Ginger Bread Lane at Essex Market on the Lower East Side. There will be 500 ginger bread houses decked with jelly bean roofs and candy cane decor. It's all made up of over 300 pounds of gingerbread and over 2,600 pounds of icing.

In Queens, take in the magic of the holidays at the Amaze Light Festival at Citi Field. Experience millions of sparkling lights, while exploring five story-book worlds. Also, slide down the thrill hill or ride the arctic express.

SATURDAY NIGHT: If you’re looking for some music, R&B legends Boyz II Men take over the New Jersey Performing Arts Center stage in Newark.

SUNDAY: The smooth sound of Harry Connick, Jr. It's a holiday celebration at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center. The crooner will sing classic Christmas carols and some of his favorite originals.