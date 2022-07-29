Things to do in NYC this weekend - July 29-31

Are you looking for some things to do this weekend in the New York City area? Good Day New York's Ryan Kristafer has some suggestions:

Friday:

Marren Morris at Radio City Music Hall – one of country music’s biggest stars shines bright on stage.

Also. in New Jersey, Grammy-winner Keith Urban rocks out the PNC Bank Arts Center!

At sunset – experience cinema in the city, and watch Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan in a free movie screening atop the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in Manhattan. Doors to the free event open at 5 p.m.

Saturday:

In Astoria – the Queens Craft Brigade returns with crafts, artwork, jewelry, and fashion crafted by local, Queens artisans. The market is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Newtown Ave. between 31st St. and 33rd St.

Sunday:

Experience the "Re-Imagine Asian Summer Fest" from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Lexington Ave. between 42nd and 43rd St. in Manhattan. Celebrate Asian culture with delicious food from local vendors and artisans.