Thief pulls eyeglasses off victims' faces

Police in Queens are looking for the woman who has grabbed the eyeglasses off two victims in Long Island City, scratching their faces in the process.

Both incidents took place in the subway on Feb. 7 at about 3:25 p.m. The NYPD says the woman approached a 19-year-old woman inside the 33rd Street Subway Station and pulled her glasses off. A short time later, she went up to a 14-year-old girl and pulled her glasses off, too, according to police.

After the attacks, the woman left the station and continued westbound on Queens Boulevard.

The suspect is described as black and 30-40 years old. She was wearing dark clothing at the time of the robberies.

Cops shared a photo of the woman in hopes that someone would recognize her.

If you know her or know anything about the incidents, contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following:

1-800-577-TIPS NYPDCrimeStoppers.com @NYPDTips on Twitter

