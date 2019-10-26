Teen shot and killed on Queens basketball court

The NYPD is reporting that a 14-year-old boy is dead after being shot on a basketball court in Queens on Saturday night.

According to authorities, police responded to a report of a person being assaulted at the rear of the Baisley Park Houses. Upon arriving, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his neck.

EMS transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the deceased has not been released, pending family notification.