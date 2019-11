article

A 14-year-old from Port Chester was reported missing Friday.

Richard Mocha was believed to be in the New York City area, according to officials.

He was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. on Willett Avenue in the village of Port Chester in Westchester County.

Richard is described as 5' 9" tall, 130 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Richard, call Port Chester Village Police Department 914-939-2008 or call 911.