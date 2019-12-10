Teen dead, other child injured in Newark stabbing

article

One teen is dead and another child is injured in a stabbing in Newark.

Police converged on the scene Tuesday at around 10:45 a.m. in a mixed residential and business area on Park Avenue near Highland Avenue.

A 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene while an 11-year-old was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Circumstances surronding the stabbings were unclear.

SkyFox was over the apartment building at 141 Park Avenue which was cordoned off by police.

Police would not release further details about the location of the stabbing because next of kin had not yet been notified.

Cops said there was no threat to the public.

No arrests had been made and a motive was unclear.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

