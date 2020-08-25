Team of thieves wanted in 43 thefts across NYC

The NYPD is on the hunt for at least four suspects who have burglarized at least 43 locations across New York City.

The robbery spree began on July 8. The suspects have made off with more than $700,000 in property from cell phone stores, liquor stores, eyeglass stores, beauty supply stores and grocery stores. They're also caused of stealing an ATM, cash and lottery tickets.

Police have released videos of one of the robberies and photos of the suspects.

On June 5 at about 3 a.m., the suspects broke into a Verizon store at 2157 Ralph Avenue in Brooklyn by prying open a rear door with a crowbar. They took off with $40,000 worth of electronics, said police.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-tips (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.Com or on twitter @nypdtips. All calls are strictly confidential.