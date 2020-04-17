Teachers required to work four hours, get full-time pay during coronavirus closures

Half time, full pay.

San Francisco teachers will be paid for full-time work while only having to work four hours a day for the end of the school year as coronavirus has shut down their campuses, according to a labor agreement approved this week and reported by the Chronicle.

The part-time work schedule was also adopted by other districts across the state, including Los Angeles, San Diego and Oakland, which stressed an "absolute" maximum of 240 minutes of working a day, including two hours of instruction and two hours of flex time.

“There are many educators who are also taking care of their own children, as well, as parents and other relatives, and their own health,” Susan Solomon, president of the United Educators of San Francisco, told the Chronicle. “There may be challenges in their households if two or more adults are working from home, meaning there are limits in terms of physical space, sound and internet bandwidth, for example.”

In Oakland, the "Distance Learning Team" released a YouTube video on April 5, the union's labor agreement also dictates that teachers not be “mandated to sit nor be on screen for more than 90 consecutive minutes at a time for ergonomic and vision safety.” And they will not work on May 8, calling it a "Wellness Day."

The Oakland Education Association video says some "big wins" of the deal also include strong protections against students receiving no credits during school closures.

The four-hour day is a minimum, chief negotiator Chaz Garcia told the Chronicle, and is “protective of people’s emotional well-being and state of trauma.”

Several parents were in support of the new contract.

Josh Brinjal said on Facebook that it's much harder for a teacher to teach from home with their own young kids at home "so they very well deserve all pay and benefits."

Syndney Cronister Smith wrote that she's sure her childrens' teachers are putting in more than four hours while also schooling their own children. "I know these teachers are worth every penny and more!" she said.

Other parents, however, have complained that it seems like their children are not getting ample instruction during the day.

Meanwhile, there are some parents in Marin County, who are criticizing the Novato Unified School District's decision to eliminate letter grades during the pandemic.



Novato is turning to credit/no credit grading for middle and high school students.

The district says online classes put low-income students, who don't have internet access, at a disadvantage.



But some parents say Novato should give students and their families, the option of a letter grade, as suggested by the Marin County Superintendent of Schools.

KTVU staff contributed to this report.