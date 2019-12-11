Expand / Collapse search

Suspects in Jersey City shooting identified

Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
Jersey City
FOX 5 NY
article

A demolition and recovery crew works at the scene of the December 10, 2019 shooting at a Jewish Deli on December 11, 2019 in Jersey City. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/Afp/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK - A man and a woman were identified as the attackers behind a wild shootout with police in Jersey City that left several people dead, according to the New York Post.

Sources told the paper that David Anderson committed the deadly Tuesday attack along with a woman identified as Francine Graham.

MORE:  Crowd at shooting scene yells antisemitic statements

Anderson, Graham, three civilians, and Detective Joseph Seals were killed in the gunfight.

Anderson was reportedly a one-time follower of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement and had hate posts on his social media page, according to the Post.

---------

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

---------