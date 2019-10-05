Suspect held in fatal bludgeoning of 4 sleeping homeless men

article

A homeless man wielding a long metal bar rampaged through New York City's Chinatown early Saturday attacking other homeless people who were sleeping, killing four and leaving a fifth with serious injuries, police said.

Authorities say that they received a 9-1-1 call for a person being assaulted around 1:50 a.m. near 2 Bowery. When responding officers arrived, they discovered an unconscious man lying on the ground with severe head trauma, and a second man with head trauma approached officers at the scene.

Two witnesses then told the officers that an unknown man, wearing a black jacket and black pants, struck the victim several times in the head with a metal pipe before running away westbound on Doyer Street.

Police began immediately searching for the suspect and found a man fitting the suspect’s description carrying a metal pipe at the intersection of Mulberry Street and Canal Street.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Randy Rodriguez Santos, was taken into custody without further incident.

A search of the surrounding area revealed three more male victims, two in front of 2 East Broadway and one in front of 17 East Broadway. All of the men had severe head trauma and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The lone known survivor of the attacks was hospitalized in critical condition.

Advertisement

Another homeless man who had slept in the area, Stephen Miller, said he knew one of the victims as kind and quiet.

"No one knew him by name, but we saw him every day," Miller said. "At this point, I'm just sad. This guy never did anything. Just had a life to live. It sucks that he's out here in the rain and everything but it doesn't mean he doesn't have a life to live."

Police said that Santos had been arrested at least a half-dozen other times in the past two years, three times on assault charges.

New York City's homeless population has grown to record levels over the past decade, and the homeless remain among the city's most vulnerable residents. Over the last five years, an average of seven have been slain each year.

Mayor Bill de Blasio launched new homeless outreach efforts early in his tenure in an attempt to move more people off the street and into shelters, but the program has faced challenges. City efforts to build more homeless shelters have dragged due to neighborhood opposition.

De Blasio tweeted Saturday that he's "stunned and horrified by this senseless act of violence against the most vulnerable members of our community."

The attacks happened in one of the few downtown Manhattan areas that has retained its character as a center for new immigrants, through gentrification has started to creep in lately.

During the day, it bustles with small shops, restaurants and markets doing business in Chinese, as a mix of residents and tourists pack the sidewalks. At night it can be desolate in some sections.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.