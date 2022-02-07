Super Bowl 2022: How to watch, with or without cable

It is officially Super Bowl Week. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will take to the field at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Sunday afternoon to square off in Super Bowl LVI. Tickets for the game are pushing five figures, and that doesn't even include parking and concessions. Watching from home or on your phone is likely your most frugal option.

Here's how and where you can tune in to Super Bowl LVI, with or without a cable subscription.

What time is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVI is set to kick off from SoFi Stadium at 3:30 p.m. PT. Despite the Rams playing in their home stadium, they'll actually be the away team, while the Bengals are the home team. Because the Rams are the away squad, however, they get to pick during the opening coin toss.

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

Super Bowl LVI will air on NBC. The Super Bowl changes network every year. This year's game was originally scheduled to air on CBS, but NBC and CBS swapped spots so that NBC could have both the Super Bowl and the 2022 Beijing Olympics on their network. Super Bowl LV aired on CBS. The next Super Bowl, Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, will air on FOX.

How to watch the Super Bowl without cable

There are many options for people who want to watch the game, but don't have a cable TV subscription. For starters, you can pick up NBC over the air with an antenna. All that will cost you is the cost of the antenna and probably a few minutes trying to pick up a signal.

If that sounds like too much of a hassle, the game is available on multiple different streaming platforms including NBC's Peacock, Hulu, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

While Peacock is free to start, if you want to watch the Super Bowl you're going to have to pay for the premium tier, which is $4.99 per month.

Other than Peacock, Sling TV is the cheapest of these services, starting at $35 a month. They do however offer a free 7-day trial. NBC is only available on Sling's "Blue" plan, though, and some affiliates are not available in certain locations. NBC is also available as part of Hulu's Live TV add-on, which costs $69.99 per month. YouTube TV is typically $64.99 per month, but new users can get their first three months for $54.99 a month. And finally, FuboTV is also $64.99 per month, but offers a free trial.

Can the Super Bowl be streamed?

In addition to the online live TV platforms, there are other places and apps you can stream the game on. Super Bowl LVI will be streamed on the NBC Sports app and website, with a cable login, and on the Yahoo Sports app for free.

