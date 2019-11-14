Suffolk PD: Man arrested for shooting neighbor’s cats with pellet gun

A man from Mount Sinai has been arrested for allegedly shooting three of his neighbor’s cats with a pellet gun in September and November.

According to the Suffolk County Police Department, a resident living on Puritan Drive noticed that one of his cats was walking with a limp early in September and a veterinarian determined that it had been shot with a pellet gun. The cat was then euthanized.

The resident called police again on November 14 after noticing that two of his other cats were limping and a veterinarian determined that they also had been shot. Both pets are being treated for their injuries.

Following an investigation, police arrested Clifford Nagel, 72, and have charged him with three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

