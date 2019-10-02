Stretch of 14th. Street to become 'busway'

Starting Oct. 3, a stretch of 14th Street in Manhattan will become a buses-only throroughfare or 'busway' from 6 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Only buses, trucks, access-a-ride services and emergency vehicle ambulances will be allowed on 14th St. between 9th Ave. and 3rd Ave.

Passenger vehicles will only be permitted for pick-up and drop-off. Left hand turns onto 14th St. will not be permitted.

Passenger vehicles must turn right at the next available intersection.

"Our goal is to speed up the M14 bus," said Polly Trottenberg, DOT Commissioner. "It is one of the slowest buses in New York City. It has seen over five years a decline in ridership of 30 percent We would like to try and reverse that trend."

For the first 60 days, motorists will be given warnings before fines as high as $250 are issued.