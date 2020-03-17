Stocks battle to recoup losses from steepest drop since 1987 crash

U.S. equity markets opened higher Tuesday as investors tried to claw back some of their losses from the steepest one-day slide since the Black Monday crash of 1987.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 403 points, or 2 percent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose by 2.6 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

The early gains have the major averages on track to recoup a portion of the more than 12 percent drop that occurred Monday. The selling pushed the benchmark S&P 500 nearly 30 percent below its Feb. 19 peak and ran the VIX, or fear index, to its highest level on record.

Looking at stocks, Regeneron soared after the company said it hopes to start clinical trials for a COVID-19 antibody treatment as early as this summer. Other companies working on treatments also rallied.

Boeing shares gained after a report said both the planemaker and the aviation sector as a whole were in talks for short-term government assistance. The heavily beaten-down airline sector also rallied.

Retail stocks were in focus after February sales fell 0.4 percent year-over-year, according to the Commerce Department, missing the 0.2 percent gain that economists surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. Elsewhere in the space, Nordstrom announced the closure of all of its stores in the U.S. and Canada and pulled its 2020 outlook.

Ravaged oil stocks were seeing some reprieve as West Texas Intermediate crude oil traded up 0.2 percent at $29.06 per barrel.

A steepening yield curve lifted bank stocks. The spread between the 2-year yield and 10-year yield widened as the former climbed 3.1 basis points to 0.391 percent and the latter jumped 9 basis points to 0.818 percent.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE fell 1.4 percent while Germany’s DAX tumbled 1.3 percent and France’s CAC slipped 0.2 percent.

Markets were mixed across Asia with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng adding 0.8 percent, Japan’s Nikkei edging up 0.1 percent and China’s Shanghai Composite slipping 0.3 percent.

