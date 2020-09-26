Staten Island high school announces it is going all-remote

article

Tottenville High School on Staten Island has announced that it will be beginning the 2020-21 school year with all-remote learning, as New York City’s schools continue to deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Gina Battista, the school's principal, blamed a lack of additional teachers for the decision.

“The decision to go in this direction was reached due to multiple variables out of our control,” Battista said. “To executive the original plan of blended and remote learning, Tottenville High School would need an excess of additional teachers that is just not presently available. Therefore, in order to provide our students with a safe learning environment and a standard-based inclusive curriculum, we have no choice but to implement virtual learning classrooms with in-person supervision.”

Despite the last-minute change, school officials said they would continue to work on a plan to bring students back into the school as soon as possible.