Spota, former deputy guilty in federal obstruction trial

A jury on Long Island found former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota and his former deputy guilty Tuesday on all counts in their federal obstruction trial.

Spota and Christopher McPartland helped cover for a former police chief who punched a handcuffed a man suspected of stealing embarrassing items from his police department SUV, including sex toys and pornography.

The pair had also pressured witnesses to not cooperate with the FBI investigation into the 2012 assault.

Spota, a Democrat, became DA in 2001.

The criminal case hastened Spota's exit from office after 16 years as the top prosecutor in Suffolk County, the bigger of Long Island's two suburban counties with about 1.5 million residents.