Speeding car flips over striking vehicles on Bruckner and killing two people

Two people in a speeding car were killed in a crash on the Bruckner Expressway.

The driver of the speeding vehicle and a passenger were travelling in the southbound lanes at about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday when the car struck a light pole before flipping into the northbound lanes and striking three vehicles.

Video from Citizen shows the raging flames between the Country Club and Middletwon Road exits.

Two people were injured and taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

A police investigation into the fiery crash was underway. Traffic through the area was impacted as the morning rush got underway.