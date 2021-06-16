Expand / Collapse search

SpaceX to launch GPS satellite for U.S. Space Force on Thursday

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 34 mins ago
Air and Space
FOX 35 Orlando

Will the weather cooperate for Thursday's SpaceX launch?

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King has your forecast.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - You'll be able to watch a rocket launch during lunchtime on Thursday. 

SpaceX is getting ready to send up a rocket from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral.

RELATED: NASA announces launch date for next SpaceX crewed mission

The Falcon 9 will carry a GPS navigation satellite for the U.S. Space Force. The 15-minute launch window opens at 12:09 p.m. 

This satellite is part of a next generation satellite constellation featuring upgraded, state-of-the-art technology, according to NASA.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said that there is 70-percent chance for favorable weather on Thursday. There will be a few showers to watch for though. 

According to Space News, this will be the first national security space mission to use a refurbished Falcon 9 booster. 

When the launch happens, you can watch it on FOX 35 News or in the FOX 35 News App. Download for iOS or Android