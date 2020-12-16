SpaceX scrubs launch of spy satellite, will try again on Friday

article

SpaceX's last launch of the year will have to wait another day.

The space company was planning to launch on Thursday, marking its 26th mission of the year. However, with less than 2 minutes to go, the countdown clock was stopped due to a second stage sensor reading, according to SpaceX.

A backup window is scheduled for Friday, December 18, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The space company is sending up a Falcon 9 rocket with a classified satellite for the United States National Reconnaissance Office. According to NASA, the launch will blast off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

RELATED: Success! SpaceX launches rocket with Sirius XM satellite onboard

Advertisement

Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage at SpaceX’s Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. There is the possibility that residents of Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Indian River, Seminole, and Volusia counties may hear one or more sonic booms during the landing attempt.

This will be the second launch for SpaceX this week. On Sunday, a Falcon 9 rocket blasted off into orbit, bringing a Sirius XM satellite into space.

"This new satellite will send more than 8,000 watts of content to the continental US, Canada, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, which provides users with better signal quality and broader reach," said Kate Tice, a SpaceX engineer.

RELATED: NASA selects astronauts for Crew-3 SpaceX mission, including European

NASA says after the successful launch of the payload, SpaceX plans to land the Falcon 9 booster at a landing zone at the Cape Canaveral, approximately 8 miles from the visitor complex.

When the rocket does lift off, you can watch it live on FOX 35 Orlando.