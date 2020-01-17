SpaceX completes success abort test launch of Dragon crew capsule

SpaceX successfully completed an abort test launch of its Dragon Crew capsule on Sunday morning.

The test was originally scheduled for Saturday morning but was scrubbed because of weather conditions. On Sunday morning, SpaceX confirmed that they were planning to do the test at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The launch is an important one for SpaceX and NASA as the commercial crew program continues into the phase that many officials describe as “the final dress rehearsal.” The astronauts went through the steps they would take as if they were heading to the International Space Station (ISS), even going out onto the connector. However, they were not inside the Dragon Crew capsule when it blasted off. Instead, two crash dummies were in the seats.

The simulation mimicked a disaster. For example, imagine the rocket is failing; imagine it’s about to catch on fire or blow up. At 84 seconds after ignition, the abort sequence started. Everything is sensor-driven, so the computers could tell that something was wrong and dangerous. Then, the rocket engines were killed, and the capsule’s thrusters kicked-on with the goal of sending the capsule as far away as possible from the booster. For the descent, parachutes opened with the goal of a gentle splashdown and recovery from a ship.

SpaceX has already proven the capsule can dock at the ISS and now they have proved the Dragon crew capsule can safely separate if disaster occurs. They are even more ahead of their direct competitor, Boeing.

A launch of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket that was scheduled for Monday has been moved to Tuesday. The launch is to include another batch of the SpaceX Starlink communication satellites. The launch window opens at 11:59 a.m. ET.

