Small plane crashes into house in NJ

Authorities say that a small plane has crashed in a bedroom community south of New York City and that two houses are on fire.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a Cessna 414 crashed into a home in Colonia at 11 a.m. The FAA says it is en route to the scene.

Dozens of firefighters have responded to the scene.

No one was home at 84 Berkeley Avenue at the time of the crash, according to an official on the scene. The plane was lodged into the back of the home and in the basement.

The condition of the pilot was unknown.

A woman in a neighboring house escape unharmed.

The area is tree-lined and residential.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.