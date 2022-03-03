Silver Spring explosion: Multiple injuries reported in apartment building blast

Firefighters are responding to a multiple-alarm fire and a possible explosion at a four-story residential apartment building in Silver Spring.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer says the fire occurred at an apartment building on Laytonsville Road.

Piringer said there are at least five critical injuries -- but no known fatalities -- at this time.

Piringer added that there have been structural collapses at the building complex.

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard spoke with a person who was in the apartment building and said he heard and felt what appeared to be an explosion.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.