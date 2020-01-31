Shots fired at SUV that breached security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago; two in custody

article

Two people are in custody after leading troopers on a brief chase while breaching security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago, the president's South Florida resort. Officers fired shots at the vehicle, investigators said.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a black SUV was being pursued by Florida Highway Patrol troopers in Palm Beach around 11:40 a.m.

Based on a preliminary investigation, investigators believe the vehicle approached the checkpoint at a high rate of speed and did not appear to brake in any way, according to a law enforcement official who spoke on condition in anonymity in order to discuss the investigation. The checkpoint, a series of concrete barriers and armed officers, is blocks away from the actual resort.

The SUV breached both security checkpoints and headed toward the main entrance. The president was not at the resort at the time, although he is scheduled to arrive there later Friday.

That's when officers opened fire on the vehicle, which fled while being pursued by FHP and the sheriff's office helicopter.

Investigators said the vehicle was soon located and two individuals were taken into custody. There was no word on any injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is investigating the shooting.

Mar-a-Lago has been the scene of several intrusions since Donald Trump became president. There was no immediate information about the two people arrested Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.