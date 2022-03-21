Ikea parking lot shooting in Tempe leaves 1 dead, police say

The Tempe Police Department is investigating after officers responded to a shooting that killed a person outside in an Ikea store's parking.

It happened at the Ikea near I-10 and Elliot Road around 1 p.m.

Sgt. Hector Encinas says they found a male with a gunshot wound and Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department treated him, but he ultimately died. He hasn't been identified.

"The suspect(s) reportedly fled the area in a vehicle. There is no active shooting, and the scene is being locked down for the investigation," he added.

Police say two unidentified people have been taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

"Maricopa PD along with Gila River PD had located a vehicle that they believed matched the description from the information we provided. They were able to stop that vehicle and safely get two folks into custody," Encinas said.

He further explains, "Luckily, Maricopa PD and Gila River PD let us know that they were behind a vehicle matching that description and requested, based on investigation, that they pull that vehicle over and detain all occupants involved and that’s where we are at, and luckily they were detained without incident."

Ikea shoppers and those who were nearby when the shooting broke out are in disbelief to see a shooting happen in broad daylight and in such a busy shopping center.

"When I heard he got shot, I was completely shocked," Aiyana Rios said. "We were driving on our way to Ikea and we just seen a bunch of cop cars and we were like whoa what’s going on and then we kind of parked nearby to see if we could see what was going on and we saw a guy having CPR done so we were worried and we said a prayer."

