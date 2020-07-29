Sharks seen near Nassau County beaches again

The third day in a row of shark sightings along Long Island's south shore has prompted restricting bathing at several beaches there.

"A shark spotting off the coastline by town lifeguards has been confirmed," the Town of Hempstead tweeted at about 1:50 a.m. "Town beaches remain open — swimming is restricted for the time being."

Hempstead operates beaches at Lido Beach Town Park, Lido West Town Park, Town Park at Point Lookout, Town Park at Sands, and Hewlett Point Park in Nassau County.

Hempstead Town Supervisor Donald Clavin Jr. said the shark was in chest-deep water, which means it was very close to shore. Several beachgoers who were in the water spotted the shark and began running out, he added.

"The lifeguards were able to calm some of the nervous residents and get them out of the water safely," Clavin said at a press conference. "Our understanding is from Point Lookout all the way down to Long Beach right now the beaches are closed" to swimming.

The species of shark wasn't clear but one person estimated it to be about 6 feet long, Clavin said. The sharks spotted on Monday and Tuesday were bull sharks, which can be dangerous, he said.

"Bull sharks are incredibly uncommon to the region whereas thresher sharks are seen slightly more often," the town said in a release. "The Town of Hempstead has not reported a bull shark sighting in over a decade."

Bull sharks are found in shallow coastal waters from Brazil through New York and New England but are rare north of Delaware, according to NOAA Fisheries. They are common in lagoons, bays, and river mouths. In fact, they often swim "far into fresh water," according to NOAA.

"They have a unique ability to penetrate far up rivers and hypersaline bays, particularly when they're young," the MarineBio Conservation Society states on its website. "They have often been found hundreds of [kilometers] from the sea."

Hempstead lifeguard Connor Byrne spotted a bull shark 5 feet from the shore at Lido West Beach on Tuesday. A day earlier, lifeguard Logan Fitzgerald was on surfboard patrol when he saw a shark swim in between him and the shore there.

"It was hard to see when it shot out of the water but it definitely spun around, definitely a dorsal fin," Fitzgerald said on Monday. He added that he estimated the shark to be between 7 and 10 feet long.

"Our lifeguards are actively keeping watch for any shark sightings and will keep beachgoers informed," the town tweeted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. With The Associated Press