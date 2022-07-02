Severe thunderstorms rolling through NYC area

Large parts of the NYC area are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. as severe, possibly dangerous thunderstorms roll through the region.

According to the National Weather Service, the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain and will hit areas north and south of New York City, including Orange, Putnam, and Westchester Counties.

In New Jersey, northern parts of the state will not face any danger from the storms, while further south, counties including Atlantic, Camden, Middlesex and Ocean could also all see severe storms.

Tornadoes are said to be unlikely, but the storms could bring flash flooding, frequent lightning, some localized heavy winds, and even hail.

The good news is that the storms should clear out of the area by Sunday morning and afternoon, bringing cooler temperatures and sunshine later in the day.

