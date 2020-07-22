Severe storms bring lightning, driving rain to NYC

Severe storms rolled through the tri-state region on Wednesday evening, as the area’s heatwave will likely continue into a 6th day on Thursday.

A severe thunderstorm brought heavy, driving rain, flashes of lightning and loud claps of thunder to the NYC area, with the National Weather Service warning of hail and hazardous wind gusts of up to 60 mph in Nassau County, along with the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens. Flash flood warnings were issued across New York City, Newark, Jersey City, and other areas.

In New Jersey, storms flooded streets and obscured the skyline with heavy rain as the storms brought conditions similar to tropical storms.

More scattered showers and potentially severe storms can be expected on Thursday afternoon and evening, as temperatures are expected to remain near 90.

