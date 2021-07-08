Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake, aftershocks strike California-Nevada border, felt throughout Bay Area

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 9 mins ago
Earthquakes
KTVU FOX 2

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake, series of aftershocks strike along Nevada-California border

Sarah Minson with the United States Geological Survey spoke with KTVU by phone to break down a series of quakes that struck between Nevada and California.

OAKLAND, Calif - Several earthquakes struck along the California-Nevada state line Thursday afternoon. 

According to the United States Geological Survey, the first temblor was a magnitude 5.9 and hit in Alpine County at 3:49 p.m. That quake was followed a series of aftershocks in the eastern edge of California, ranging from a magnitude 2.6 to a magnitude 4.2. Seismologist said aftershocks of that size are not rare following an earthquake of that magnitude.

At least nine aftershocks hit the area, and according to USGS data, each one was two to four minutes apart from the last.

There were reports of rock slides along Highway 395 and State Route 89 in Mono County, east of Sierra Nevada. Caltrans crews were dispatched to the area to remove fallen rocks from the road.

Initially, the USGS reported that a magnitude 4.8 earthquake stuck Farmington, California two minutes after the 5.9 shaker, but the agency pulled the reading after further review. 

Sarah Minson with USGS explained to KTVU that it uses an automated system to detect earthquakes. The information is then immediately reviewed by someone to determine whether the automated algorithm is correct or if adjustments need to be made. 

"It's rare, but from time to time earthquakes may be detected automatically that are not real earthquakes when you actually have a human go in and take a look at the data," Minson said.