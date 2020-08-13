Expand / Collapse search

Sept. 11 ‘Tribute in Light’ canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Published 
New York City
FOX 5 NY
article

JERSEY CITY, NJ - SEPT 11: The moon passes through the annual Tribute in Light illuminated on the skyline of lower Manhattan on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York City on September 11, 2019 as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Pho

Expand

NEW YORK - The stunning “Tribute in Light” which shines over the Manhattan skyline to remember the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks will not light up the sky this year, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the 9/11 Memorial and Museum said in a statement on their website Thursday.

“This incredibly difficult decision was reached in consultation with our partners after concluding the health risks during the pandemic were far too great for the large crew required to produce the annual Tribute in Light,” the Museum said in the statement. “We hope to resume this iconic tribute for the 20th anniversary. In a spirit of unity and remembrance, the city will come together for a ‘Tribute in Lights’ initiative to inspire the world and honor the promise to never forget.”

Held for the first time in 2002, the iconic art installation has been held annually on Sept. 11 every year since 2003.

To mark next month’s 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, the 9/11 Museum is partnering with NYC & Company and buildings throughout the city to light up their facades and spires in blue in commemoration of the 19th anniversary of 9/11.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android