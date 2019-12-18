Sentencing day for turncoat Tekashi 6ix9ine

article

Brooklyn native and rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is expected to learn his fate in a federal racketeering case involving his former gang, Nine Trey Bloods, on Wednesday in Manhattan Federal Court.

The 23-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is looking at a minimum 40 years behind bars but there is a possibility for a lesser sentence including time served during the hearing that begins at 10 a.m. in Lower Manhattan.

The former gangster flipped on other gangsters only a day after the gang was busted on racketeering conspiracy charges in November 2018. The decision made him a target of social media ridicule by other performers labeling him a "snitch."

Federal prosecutors claimed that they conspired as part of a “criminal organization” which made use of violence and drugs to maintain power.

Hernandez told the court that he had joined the gang to give him street credibility in exchange for a cut of his music industry earnings. He described being abducted and robbed at gunpoint after having a falling out with one of the defendants.

In a letter last week to the judge presiding over the case, Hernadez said he was relieved to have been arrested because he felt "stuck" in the gang and unable to escape.

Known almost as much for his tattooed, rainbow-haired look as for his music, 6ix9ine was a social media phenomenon before becoming an ascendant name in hip-hop.

Advertisement

He had 15.5 million followers on Instagram. His album Day69: Graduation Day was among the top-sellers on iTunes following its release.

6ix9ine had a multiplatinum hit song, "Fefe," with Nicki Minaj, which peaked at No. 3 on the pop charts, and "Stoopid," featuring the incarcerated rapper Bobby Shmurda.